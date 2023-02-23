Japanese Dating Sites—Date Japanese Women Online

By EWN • 23 February 2023 • 18:13

Japanese dating sites and tips

Feeling lonely in Japan? Or do you want to create a rapport with beautiful women from this country internationally? Japanese dating incorporates numerous factors, and you should familiarise yourself with all of them before taking a deep dive into the local dating culture. The majority of women from Japan are looking for international connections on reliable dedicated sites to avoid romance scams. That is why you can see so many profiles on trusted resources of Japanese ladies seeking relationships with foreign men.

Top Japanese dating sites for foreigners

Check out the top online dating sites to meet Japanese singles and make the most out of your romantic journey.

EasternHoneys—Best option for Japanese dating UK men at a reasonable price

TheLuckyDate—Numerous positive dating site reviews and generous discounts for credit packages

AsianMelodies—20 free credits for new users and no fake profiles

OrchidRomance—Great option for safe communication with hot girls from Asia

PhiliTalks—New, but quite promising dating site with charming Asians, especially Filipinas

We’ve analysed each dating site with special precision to deliver relevant info about its main features and special perks. Study the expert reviews to make the formal decision about the platform that works for you. Scroll down to check out the particularities of dating Japanese ladies and discover the best websites to organize your romantic journey.

Success rate 89% Percentage of single Japanese ladies 27% Average age on dating sites 25-29 Most popular Japanese dating websites EasternHoneys, TheLuckyDate, AsianMelodies, OrchidRomance, PhiliTalks

Main highlights:

Best for communication with single Japanese people via text chats

Not suitable for those who aren’t ready to pay for communication features

Functionality: Instant chat, Mails, virtual gifts, newsfeed

Gender ratio: 35% of females, 65% of males

Visits/month: 258.1K

Min price: $2.99 for 20 credits

If you want to plunge into Japanese women dating, EasternHoneys may be the best solution for you. Aside from meeting interesting people, you can find a soulmate for a long-term relationship and change your life for the better. The platform includes numerous useful features that will promote a smooth and hassle-free dating experience. Identity verification, 20 complimentary credits, and multiple useful features—this is just a glimpse of what EasternHoneys offers its users.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Reliable and trusted Japanese dating site for foreigners

Buy the first package of 20 credits for only $2.99

Get 20 free credits just after the registration

Authentic database of stunning women

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a Japanese dating app UK

Limited search options

How much does EasternHoneys cost?

EasternHoneys has a moderate pricing policy compared to its contenders. You can choose between multiple packages. There is no monthly fee—you pay only for those features you use. Study a list—basic credit packages are as follows:

20 credits for $9.99

50 credits for $19.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

What do users like about Eastern Honeys?

Based on the reviews found on SiteJabber and TrustPilot, the users of EasternHoneys value its safety and unique catalog of girls. It is easy to find a perfect match thanks to many advanced features. Moreover, the members of the site value the generous bonuses it provides. It is easy to test out the platform thanks to 20 complimentary credits.

Main highlights:

Best for dating Japanese girlfriend of any age

Not suitable for webcam porn lovers

Functionality: Instant chat, Mails, virtual gifts, matches

Gender ratio: 30% of females, 70% of males

Visits/month: 287.5K

Min price: $2.99 for 2,000 credits

No matter which age category of a woman you are searching for, you will certainly find a perfect lady on TheLuckyDate. Even if you are an older man looking for a younger woman, your chances are pretty high on this Japanese dating service. Just like singer Cher gets engaged to a man 40 years younger than her, you can also overcome all obstacles to love, even online. If you don’t speak the Japanese language, you will still find common ground with ladies since the majority of them have good English-speaking skills.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Safe environment for dating a Japanese woman

Buy 2,000 credits for only $2.99

Easily swipe profiles to find the best match

Paid service with reasonable prices

Cons:

No great app for iOS and Android

No advanced search

How much does TheLuckyDate cost?

There is no paid subscription on TheLuckyDate. It is necessary to purchase a credit package to start exchanging messages. The good news is that the pricing policy of the site is moderate. You can buy 2000 credits for only $2.99.

What do users like about TheLuckyDate?

TheLuckyDate is the best site for those who want to get involved in Japanese girls dating and enjoy the simplicity of the functionality. The users like that it is suitable either for serious relationships or casual affairs. The bragging point of the platform is that there are no fake profiles. You can be sure that you communicate with a real person and potential marriage partner.

Main highlights:

Best dating site for building romantic connections with Japanese females

Not suitable for those who value Slavic or Latin beauty

Functionality: Live chat, Mails, virtual gifts, live video streams

Gender ratio: 36% of females, 64% of males

Visits/month: 661.2K

Min price: $2.99 for 20 credits

AsianMelodies is a reputable Japanese dating service with a lot of features and advanced matching algorithms. Even if you have a free account, you can browse the photos of beautiful ladies and send them likes & winks. Premium members can open more opportunities for their flirting ventures. Take advantage of a quick search on the site and contact the ladies of your interest without any hassle.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Best features to communicate with Japanese ladies without any hassle

Authentic member profiles

Get bonuses after registration

Block users if you find them annoying

Ad-free layout

Cons:

Send messages only for credits

No video chat feature

How much does AsianMelodies cost?

The paid subscription doesn’t work on AsianMelodies. You will need to avail yourself of a credit package. Check out a list—premium features are waiting for you.

20 credits for $9.99

50 credits for $19.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

What do users like about AsianMelodies?

AsianMelodies stands out from other apps and dedicated sites due to first-class messaging options and a database of real users. Users like that it is possible to access the site from their mobile phones and send messages to beautiful ladies on the move. You can find your ideal partner just by browsing the catalog of users. So, AsianMelodies provides a streamlined and effective way to meet new friends and future partners.

Main highlights:

Best dating site for accurate search results and romantic connections with Japanese girls

Not suitable for those who are all about completely free communication

Functionality: Live chat, Mails, virtual gifts, newsfeed, live streams, dating suggestions

Gender ratio: 34% of females, 66% of males

Visits/month: 1.1M

Min price: $2.99 for 20 credits

OrchidRomance is one of the most popular contenders on the market. You can easily access it either via the computer or mobile phone. Whether you are on the lookout for a serious relationship or a less meaningful connection, you can easily find potential matches on OrchidRomance. A special feature of this site is the possibility to purchase the first package of credits at a generous price of $2.99.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Free plan for newcomers (complimentary 20 credits)

No need to purchase a premium membership—you pay for the features you use

Free for women

Safe online dating experience

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a Japanese dating app

Doesn’t ask for a phone number for verification purposes

How much does OrchidRomance cost?

The starting price for the services on OrchidRomance is $9.99 for 20 credits. The bundle that contains 750 credits costs $149.99. The services are free for women since they verify their identities to ensure a safe environment for communication.

What do users like about OrchidRomance?

While some members like free video streams on OrchidRomance, other users are all about well-elaborated messaging features to connect gorgeous girls. Also, OrchidRomance stands out from other dating apps and sites thanks to its authentic database of beauties and multiple interactive features.

Main highlights:

Best for creating romantic connections with Asian ladies

Not suitable for those who want to date ladies worldwide

Functionality: Live chat, Mails, virtual gifts, newsfeed, virtual gifts, dating suggestions

Gender ratio: 34% of females, 66% of males

Visits/month: 195.5K

Min price: $2.99 for 20 credits

If you want to boost your chances to meet Japanese females, don’t limit yourself by using just one site. Even though PhiliTalks caters to the needs of those who are in search of romantic bonds with Filipino ladies, you can still find here a lot of girls from Japan and other Asian countries. You can easily start searching for your ideal match using streamlined filters on the site. The platform doesn’t require a phone number for registration, though it is advisable to verify your email.

Pros and cons

Pros:

Safe online dating community for Asian women lovers

Newcomers can purchase a credit package for only $2.99

Pre-written messages

Add stickers and media files to chats

Cons:

No dating apps for Android and iOS

The majority of communication features are paid

How much does PhiliTalks cost?

The fair pricing policy engages more and more users in PhiliTalks. There is no premium membership, you will need to avail of a credit-based system. The starting price for the bunch of 20 credits is $9.99. Also, all newly registered members can purchase 20 credits at a discounted price of $2.99.

What do users like about PhiliTalks?

Some users are all about the ability to browse real profiles and communicate with real people, while other members like the credit-based system. Based on numerous testimonials, both newcomers and experienced daters like the live chat and the ability to spice up them with pre-written messages.

5 reasons to start dating Japanese women

Japanese ladies are incredibly popular among men around the world. If you still hesitate about whether it is worth building a success story with a beautiful lady from Japan, check out the following reasons to meet these ladies on Japanese dating apps & websites.

You will open new horizons in dating. Asian females have absolutely different cultures compared to women in Europe and America. Eastern manners and traditions differ from Western ones, and you will have an opportunity to take a deep dive into the absolutely new world, even if you communicate on an online dating site. Japanese ladies are full of energy. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you will see that these females are extremely active and cheerful. They can be busy the whole day and meet you after work with a charming smile. It is great to date a girl who is full of energy. Japanese ladies are stunningly beautiful. Once you see a profile icon of a regular girl from Japan, you will be amazed by her exotic beauty. Only women in Japan boast slender bodies, cute round faces, and mysterious eyes. Also, they usually look younger than their actual age. Ladies from Japan aren’t materialistic. If you visit Japan, you will see that local people are extremely hard-working and determined. These ladies used to rely only on themselves, so Japanese singles aren’t looking for sponsors, though they prefer financial stability in marriage. Approachable nature. Even if you use dating apps or sites, creating a rapport with Japanese users is a rather hassle-free process. Unlike other members from different countries, Japanese ladies are approachable and open to any kind of conversation. You can get on well with a local lady just after the first message.

How to attract single Japanese women?

The cornerstone of attracting attention and winning Japanese ladies’ hearts is finding a special approach to them. You will need to mind these aspects even just after starting communication on the dating website.

Start talking with a lady using the right opening lines. Some platforms include pre-written messages to start a conversation, while other sites don’t incorporate such a feature. In the latter case, you will need to come up with creative phrases to increase the interest of gorgeous ladies. Avoid insisting on intimacy while communicating with a lady on an international dating site. Local women approach traditional relationship tendencies. Most probably, your match disappears in case of too much pressure. Be patient and demonstrate your feelings, and you will see how your lady will change once she opens her heart and soul to you. Respect your lady and pay enough attention to her feelings. Since singlehood is contemporary in Japan, local women could be rather picky when it comes to choosing their soulmate. They are looking for men who will respect and notice their changes in day-to-day life. Honor is a part of Japanese dating culture, so keep it in mind while building a serious relationship with these beautiful ladies.

Do Japanese women date black men?

As the statistics say, there are 27% of single females in Japan. Moreover, 7% of them are on the lookout for black men on dating sites. Interracial marriages have become more popular in Asia, especially in recent years. While being committed to a man, these ladies don’t focus on identity rather than race. Japanese girls believe that there aren’t any obstacles to love, especially when it comes to different ethnicities and races.

There are numerous couples who have already taken vows binding their fates. Just look at the celebrity couples. Dave Chappelle is a black man who is married to a woman of Japanese origin. Here is what he says about their bonds: “I am crazy about Elaine. Her Japanese nature makes our family life to be well-balanced and harmonious. I don’t see any woman by my side except my wife.”

Do Japanese women like white men?

Based on the relevant surveys, more and more Japanese ladies prefer white men to locals. They consider Western men to be more romantic and gentle. With this information at hand, you will certainly avoid possible struggles while dating hot Asian singles online and find your potential matches without any hassle.

Priscilla Chan says about her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, such things: “We are empowering scientists in our commitment to actually be in the forefront and make those discoveries for each other. I love my husband for his patience, reliability, and gentle approach to relationships.” Just like Priscilla Chan, many Japanese girls consider white men to be better partners than locals for the unique bundle of features they possess.

Sponsored