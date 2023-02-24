By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 8:43

House hunter in Costa Blanca's La Zenia 'insulted' by A Place in the Sun host. Image: Ben Hillman/Instagram

ON a recent episode of the hit Channel 4 property show A Place in the Sun, host Ben Hillman managed to ‘insult’ a house hunter looking for a property in La Zenia, located on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

A Place in the Sun host Ben Hillman was showing house hunters Whitney and Rose around properties in Costa Blanca’s La Zenia when he accidentally ‘insulted’ one of the buyers.

The couple, armed with a budget of £80k and flexibility on the style of home, wanted a house in sunny southern Spain with an outdoor area and a stunning view.

Ben started with a two-bed apartment in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

However, Whitney and Rose were not keen on the location as it was “too remote”.

Rose added: “It’s not too bad, it’s okay for the money but the location is the biggest problem.”

The next property the house hunters visited was in La Florida.

The two-bed townhouse had an asking price of £83,292, £3k more than their budget.

The property was a 30-minute walk from the beach, close to a shopping centre and boasted a communal pool and gardens.

Although Rose admitted the house had “potential”, it wasn’t would the buyers had in mind.

Ben then showed them a property in Punta Prima.

Close to the coast, the fifth-floor two-bedroom property was priced at £81,000.

Whitney appeared to be in love with the two-bed home and it looked like Ben had found them a winning property – until the host accidentally insulted the buyer.

As Whitney, Rose and Ben looked around the pool area, Whitney said: “This is top of the list so far, it knocks the others off.”

To which Ben replied: “You can let your hair down and party”.

Bald-headed Whitney was taken aback by the host’s comments and said: “Well I don’t know about that.”

An embarrassed-looking Ben responded: “I’ve realised my mistake now, I didn’t think anyone noticed at that point.”

But thankfully, everyone was able to move on and despite having their initial offer rejected, the couple were able to secure the Punta Prima property – thanks to a counteroffer from Ben.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.