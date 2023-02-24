BREAKING: Premier League club appoint new manager until end of season

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 9:54

A PREMIER LEAGUE club has appointed a new manager after the side sacked its old boss following a dismal run during his 14 games in charge.

Premier League club Southampton have appointed Rubén Sellés as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season following the sacking of Nathan Jones.

“#SaintsFC can today confirm that Rubén Sellés has been appointed as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the club announced on social media.

People reacted to the news on Twitter.

“This is the right move by the board imo 👍🏻 He is clearly liked and respected by the squad of players, and he deserves his chance. Lets do this Ruben 🚀” one person wrote.

Another person said: “He just looks the part for some reason. Will be interesting to see how he does.”

While another person noted: “Should have waited until after Leeds potentially to keep motivation high, but good luck Rubén! 🇪🇸🔴⚪”

As noted, the English Premier League club fired Nathan Jones after only three months in charge at St Mary’s.

Nathan Jones was fired as manager of Southampton on Sunday, February 12 after a string of defeats left the south coast side rooted to the foot of the table, and four points adrift of the pack.

Former assistant manager Sellés, 39, who was also caretaker manager when Ralph Hasenhüttl was sacked, led Southampton to a surprise victory over big-spending Chelsea in his first game in charge since Jones was sacked.

