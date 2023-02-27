By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 12:24

Cause of death revealed after teenage student dies suddenly at school in Las Vegas. Image: GoFundMe

THE cause of death has now been revealed after a teenage student died suddenly at school in Las Vegas earlier this year.

A coroner in the US has revealed the cause of death of teenage student Jordan Brister, who died “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school.”

According to a coroner’s report from the Clark County Coroner’s office on February 24, the death of the young student at Las Vegas’ Amplus Academy was natural.

The 18-year-old high school student died from acute bacterial pneumonia and tracheitis (staphylococcus aureus), which is an infection of the lungs with certain bacteria, the office said.

A GoFundMe page, which is raising money was the Brister family, noted that the high school senior died “with no explanation as to why.”

“The Brister family has suffered a tremendous loss, a loss none of them were prepared for,” it reads.

“Jordan Tyler Brister suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why.”

It added: “Jordan was a senior in high school who planned to join the military after graduating. Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest.”

Local news outlet KPLC News reported that following the sudden death of the 18-year-old, Southern Hills Hospital, who tried to save the young man’s life after he collapsed at school, held an “honour walk” because he was an organ donor.

