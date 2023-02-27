Strong earthquake reported off the coast of Crimea

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 23:48

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A strong earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was registered in the sea around 39km off the coast of Crimea.

A strong earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes was recorded off the coast of Crimea today, Monday, February 27. According to Tatyana Gorelova, the director of the Crimean Republican Centre for Seismic and Landslide Hazard Assessment and Technical Inspection of Construction Facilities, its epicentre was in the sea, around 39 km south of the city of Yalta.

Speaking with the Russian news outlet TASS, she said the tremor could have been caused by repeated activity in the earthquake zone in Turkey. Gorelova urged the residents of the region to remain calm and assured them that the centre’s experts were checking all the information.

According to her, any analytical forecasts in connection with the aftershocks will be announced after processing the data from their network. “So far, we have not recorded anything foreshadowing something terrible”, the director of the CRC noted.

Earlier, Petr Shebalin, the director of the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Gazeta.Ru that he believed the tremors recorded on the southern coast of Crimea were not related to the earthquakes that occurred in Turkey.

Prior to this, Oleg Kryuchkov, the adviser to the head of Crimea, said that residents of the south coast of the republic reported a strong tremor underground with an epicentre between the cities of Yalta and Alushta, as reported by gazeta.ru.

