‘Killer cannibal’ suspect arrested at Lisbon Airport with ‘suspicious pieces of meat’ in his suitcase

By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 19:42

Image of Lisbon Airport. Credit: Google maps - Ian Witte

Begolea Mendes Fernandes, dubbed the ‘Killer cannibal’, was detained at Lisbon Airport and found to have suspicious pieces of meat in his suitcase which could be human.

A 25-year-old man detained at Lisbon Airport earlier today, Tuesday, February 28, for being in possession of forged documentation, was subsequently found to have suspicious ‘pieces of meat’ in his suitcase. It then came to light that Begolea Mendes Fernandes was wanted in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old in Amsterdam on Sunday 26.

The murder suspect was travelling with an Italian identity and flew into Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport on a stopover while en route to Belo Horizonte in Brazil. It is believed that the SEF officials at the facility became suspicious of the documents that Fernandes presented. As a result, they arrested him on suspicion of ‘the crime of document falsification’.

Further investigations into the detainee led to the discovery that he was an active murder suspect. SEF officials said this was his reason for: “attempting to leave Schengen Space under a false identity”. A statement released by SEF confirmed that the suspect also had documents in the names of ‘third parties’ in his possession, as reported by portugalresident.com.

The police are said to have sent the pieces of meat to a specialised laboratory to determine whether they could in fact belong to his alleged Dutch victim, Alan Lopes. According to the authorities in the Netherlands, Fernandes is suspected of committing a ‘serious violent crime’. He is also believed to have committed cannibalism according to the Portuguese paper, Jornal de Noticias.

‘A 26-year-old man suspected of murder in the Netherlands was arrested at Lisbon Airport on Monday. He was wearing clothes with blood on them and had a package containing pieces of meat. He was held at the airport’s border control after the authorities became suspicious about the legality of the Italian ID card he presented”, said a spokesperson from the Portuguese Borders and Immigration Service.

They continued: ‘He was initially detained over suspicions he was travelling on falsified documents before it was subsequently discovered he was suspected of committing a homicide in the Netherlands the day before’. Fernandes is expected to face extradition to the Netherlands but is currently being held at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon.

‘On Monday afternoon, a 25-year-old man was arrested at the airport in Lisbon in collaboration with the Portuguese authorities and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. The man is suspected of having been involved in the death of a 21-year-old man who was found in a home on Vegasstraat in North Amsterdam on the evening of Sunday, February 26’, said a statement from Dutch Police, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

