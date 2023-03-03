Russian scientist who co-created Sputnik V Covid vaccine found strangled to death in his Moscow home

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 21:16

Image of scientist Andrey Botikov. Credit: Linkedin Andrey Botikov

Andrey Botikov, one of the scientists who created the Sputkik V coronavirus vaccine was found strangled to death with a belt in his Moscow apartment.

A murder investigation has been launched by Russia’s investigative committee after the discovery of the body of Andrey Botikov. The scientist was found strangled to death with a belt yesterday, Thursday, March 2, inside his Moscow apartment.

Botikov was one of 18 scientists credited in 2020 with creating the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. A 29-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident. He was arrested ‘in the shortest possible time’, after attempting to flee from the scene, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

An intruder had allegedly broken into Botikov’s home and confronted him about money according to a previous report. During the subsequent interrogation, the detainee – named as Alexei Z – is said to have confessed to the scientist’s murder.

He had already been prosecuted previously for another ‘serious’ crime said the committee. Russian media outlets reported that after being prosecuted on charges of providing sex services, Alexei Z had spent 10 years in prison. There have been unverified suggestions in the media that the ‘intruder’ was actually a ‘houseguest’ coming to offer sexual services.

Andrey Botikov originally worked as a senior scientist at the Russian State Collection of Viruses D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology. He then took up a post at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology as a senior researcher.

His work as part of the Sputnik V team earned Botikov an Order of Merit for the Fatherland. The vaccine came in for a lot of criticism after allegedly being rushed onto the market without the necessary research into its efficacy and safety being carried out. However, it ‘appeared safe and effective’ said an article published in The Lancet medical journal in 2021.

