Lars Broberg, Swedish businessman husband of the mayoress of Marbella, passes away aged 80

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 21:47

Image of the Marbella arch. Credit: nito/Shutterstock.com

Lars Broberg, the husband of Marbella mayoress Angeles Muñoz was admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital suffering from a heart problem and subsequently passed away.

Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg, the Swedish businessman husband of Angeles Muñoz, the mayoress of Marbella, passed away this Saturday, March 4, at the age of 80. He had reportedly been in a delicate state of health for some time and was admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital, where he subsequently died.

As reported by laopiniondemlaga.es, Broberg’s mortal remains will be transferred to the San Pedro Alcantara funeral home. The couple had remarried and shared two children together.

The Swedish businessman had been under investigation by the National Police but his ill health led to the suspension of the case pending what the medical reports dictated.

Broberg was suspected of alleged involvement in crimes of money laundering and belonging to a criminal network led by Swedish citizens. This gang would have exported large quantities of marijuana and hashish from Spain to the Nordic countries.

He was arrested in February 2021, but was then provisionally released without precautionary measures and had no criminal record in Spain.

In the same case is his son, Joakim Broberg, who is also being investigated for the alleged crimes of money laundering, drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation. The amount of money laundered by father and son would amount, according to the investigating judge, to €7.3 million.

This would have been carried out through the use of shell companies for operations such as the purchase, sale or construction of houses, or the sale of gold and precious stones in exchange for money in foreign banks said the prosecution.

___________________________________________________________

