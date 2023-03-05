By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 21:34

One dead, four injured in 'hazardous materials incident' in New York's Manhattan district

A woman was found dead surrounded by unidentified substances inside a car in a ‘hazardous materials incident’ in New York’s Manhattan district.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a car, in a ‘hazardous materials incident’ this afternoon, Sunday, March 5. Her body, which was discovered in New York’s Manhattan district, was allegedly surrounded by hazardous materials, according to the U.S. Sun.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Online reports suggest that three others are believed to have been affected, including two NYPD officers and a first responder.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people injured with one Fatally by Hazardous Materials found inside a vehicle

⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork A deadly incident has occurred in Midtown East Manhattan involving hazardous material that is yet to be identified. One person has died, and four others… https://t.co/Ocejd2nECI pic.twitter.com/swI7isvqEv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 5, 2023

Specifically, her vehicle was parked outside an apartment block in Sutton Place. Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the location, including a Hazmat team.

The surrounding streets were cordoned off by the emergency services while the white-suited responders carried out their investigation. A shelter-in-place order has reportedly been issued for members of the public in the immediate vicinity.

According to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD), chemicals were discovered in the deceased woman’s vehicle. The substances have not yet been identified are the subject of ongoing analysis to determine what they are. The police representative indicated that foul play was not suspected at this point in the investigation.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.