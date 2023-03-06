By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 18:50

Image of former Norwich City FC chairman Robert Chase. Credit: [email protected]

Robert Chase, the former chairman of Norwich City FC passed away at the age of 84.

It was revealed today, Monday, March 6, that Robert Chase, the former chairman of Norwich City FC passed away last Friday 3. His death at the age of 84, following a short illness, was confirmed by his family who said they were at his side when he passed.

A statement released by the Championship club read: “Norwich City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former club chairman Robert Chase. Chase joined the board of the club in 1982 before becoming chairman in 1985”.

It continued: “During his time as chair, the club enjoyed some of their highest-ever finishes in the Football League as well as that memorable two-legged victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup. Chase was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2003. All at the club would like to pass on their deepest condolences to Robert’s family and friends at this sad time”.

Chase looked after the Norfolk club during its most successful period from 1985 to 1996. This was the spell when the Canaries achieved the most famous result in its history in 1993, beating Bayern Munich in the EUFA Cup. The East Anglian club also secured three top-five English Football League finishes under Chase’s leadership.

“Robert Chase will always be remembered as a highly significant figure in the history of Norwich City Football Club”, said former sports reporter Malcolm Robertson. During the chairman’s spell at Carrow Road, the writer covered Norwich City’s matches.

