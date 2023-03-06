Tributes pour in as Blackpool FC fan passes away following incident after last Saturday’s match with Burnley

By Chris King • 06 March 2023 • 22:28

Image of Blackpool fan Tony Johnson. Credit: GoFundMe page by David Ragozzino

Tributes have poured in for 55-year-old Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson who died following injuries he sustained after last Saturday’s match with Burnley.

A 55-year-old Blackpool FC supporter has sadly died after suffering a serious head injury during an incident outside a pub in Blackpool last Saturday, March 4. Tony Johnson was a lifelong fan of the Seasiders and was in town to watch his beloved team play Burnley in their Championship clash.

While drinking with other fans in The Manchester pub at around 7pm that evening, a fight broke out. According to Lancashire Police, they said they believed that an altercation took place: “between a number of football fans, with Mr Johnson injured as part of this incident. At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted”.

Police officers who had been on duty due to the football match taking place rushed to aid Mr Johnson, attempting to revive him with CPR. He was subsequently transferred to a local hospital where he later passed away.

A statement released by Blackpool FC this morning read: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning. The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony”.

It continued: “Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club’s staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider. All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Tony”.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by David Ragozzino on behalf of the fans to raise money to help Tony’s family for anybody wishing to donate.

A fundraising page has been setup by our fans to support the family of Tony Johnson. 🧡 If you can, please donate here. https://t.co/1HQt6Pirzu — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 6, 2023

Blackpool Council tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool supporter, who sadly passed away this morning. Tonight, The Blackpool Tower will light up tangerine to show our support to the BFC community and everyone affected by the devastating news”.

🧡 Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool supporter, who sadly passed away this morning. Tonight, The Blackpool Tower will light up tangerine to show our support to the BFC community and everyone affected by the devastating news. pic.twitter.com/CPvmM84JSk — Blackpool Council (@BpoolCouncil) March 6, 2023

A tweet from Burnley FC read: “Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning. We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club”.

Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning. We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 6, 2023

