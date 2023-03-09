Brave few flout ban on FREEZING -7 degrees C Women’s Aid swim in Edinburgh

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 8:40

Sub-zero dawn splash/Shutterstock Images

In -7 degrees C temperatures hundreds of women swam in the freezing waters of Edinburgh’s Firth of Forth at dawn on Wednesday morning. Despite safety advice, many brave women ran to the water and dived in on Portobello Beach.

One swimmer, dressed as Superwoman, flexed her muscles before taking a dip. The swimmers raised money for Women’s Aid which celebrates 50 years of the Edinburgh branch this year. A few hours into the fundraising the charity mentioned they had raised nearly £1500.

Edinburgh Women’s Aid, registered in Scotland, helps women deal with domestic violence, helps with court matters and helps children and young people.

The theme selected by the UN for the 2023 International Women’s Day was “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

The theme was selected because of its connections to that of the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), which is taking place between 6 and 18 March.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.