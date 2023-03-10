By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 1:43

Image from the Suria mine incident in Barcelona. Credit: [email protected]

At the time of their death, the three geologists were allegedly evaluating the safety of the potash mine in Suria, Barcelona when the roof ‘fell on them’ according to the mine’s CEO.

Friday, March 10 at 1:45am

According to Patricio Chacana, the CEO of the Suria potash mine in Barcelona where three young geologists died, they were evaluating the safety of one of the fronts when the roof ‘fell on them’. This was reported several hours after the tragedy that saw the three men trapped and subsequently losing their lives, on Thursday 9.

“The ceiling collapsed and it is not known why. It could have been due to vibrations or an earthquake”, said a representative of the USOC union, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Thursday, March 9 at 7:29pm

Members of the Special Actions Group (GRAE) of the Fire Department have recovered the bodies of the three geologists who died earlier this Thursday, March 9. They became trapped in a potash mine in the Barcelona municipality of Suria in the comarca of the Bages, after a landslide.

El GRAE #bomberscat ja ha arribat fins a la zona de l'accident de Súria i treballa en zona segura per la protecció dels intervinents, junt amb una metgessa #GRAE del @semgencat. Es preveu que aquestes tasques, coordinadament amb l'empresa, es perllonguin durant les properes hores — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 9, 2023

The firefighters were notified of the incident at 8:53am. Subsequently, the judicial committee, led by the magistrate of the 6th examining magistrate’s court in Manresa, proceeded this afternoon to remove the bodies of the victims, aged 28, 29 and 31.

According to reports, two of the deceased were master’s degree students at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), at its headquarters in Manresa. The fatal victims of the mine belonging to the company Iberpotash in Barcelona’s Cabanasses de Suria were from Sant Joan de Vilatorrada in Barcelona, Colombia, and Alicante.