Gary Glitter recorded looking at mobile phone and suggesting searching the ‘Dark Web’

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 1:12

Image of paedophile pop star Gary Glitter. Credit: Met Police

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter risks being sent back to prison after video footage showed him using a mobile phone and suggesting searching for the ‘Dark Web’.

The recently freed paedophile pop star Gary Glitter risks going straight back to jail after video footage of him using a mobile phone was obtained by the Sun on Sunday. In the footage, the disgraced 78-year-old is allegedly heard suggesting he will search for the ‘Dark Web’, as reported exclusively by the news outlet this Sunday, March 12.

Glitter was allegedly recorded by a fellow inmate at the bail hostel he is currently living in as part of his conditions for being freed from prison in Dorset last month. He is seen in the video wearing a woolly bobble hat, a hearing aid, and pair of glasses, while appearing to look very gaunt.

He is heard asking a companion: ‘Shall I get rid of this DuckDuck?’. The other person replies: ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t bother using that’, to which, Glitter says: ‘So what do I do next? Let’s try and find this Onion’.

‘The Onion’ is a term commonly used to describe the infamous ‘Dark Web’, which is often used by criminals and paedophiles as their search activity on there is hard to monitor or trace. When he spoke about ‘DuckDuck’, it can be surmised that Glitter was referring to the ‘DuckDuckGo’ search engine that also has high levels of online privacy.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, Tory MP Robert Buckland KC, commented: ‘I would have thought there would be licence conditions prohibiting this sort of activity and I hope the Ministry of Justice takes swift action to deal with this’.

If Glitter was found to be in breach of his bail conditions then he should go straight back to jail said Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary. She added: ‘This is very shocking and makes you feel sick’.

‘Sex offenders are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and face some of the strictest licence conditions including restrictions on internet use. If an offender breaches these conditions, they can be recalled to prison’, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

After serving just half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing underage girls, Glitter was housed in the south of England hostel. His online activity is difficult to monitor thanks to human rights laws passed more than 10 years ago by appeal court judges.

___________________________________________________________

