Fergie keeps Queen’s memory alive taking care of her beloved corgis

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 16:22

Queen's corgis have new home. Pixabay

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has a new lease on life as a writer, but she has never forgotten the woman who inspired her along the way. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she tells how the late Queen influenced her over the years.

“I adored our walks with the dogs,” she reflected. “On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what’s blooming. She just had the best imagination every time I would tell her about my newest children’s book. She would jump right into the story.

“She was such a guiding force in my life, more of a mother to me than my own mother was. And I will always live by her remarkable example.”

Following the Queen’s death, a palace spokesman confirmed her two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced “Mick”) would live with Ferguson and her ex-husband.

“The corgis are doing wonderfully,” said Ferguson. “They are very, very good and kind folks. They have been settling in quite well and are getting along with my five Norfolk terriers. We have seven dogs in the home now, and the corgis are the gifts that keep on giving.

Caring for the U.K.’s most famous pets is no simple feat, but it is something Ferguson would never change.

“I am very honoured to get to watch over them,” she said. “Every day, I break the same little cookies her majesty used to break for them and feed them to each. They are very patient to be given their snacks. But I know that when they hear that sound of the cookies breaking they think of her majesty and feel at home.”

Ferguson is expected to announce a TV deal soon about the adventures of her ancestors, and she already has some stars in mind for the leading role.

“There are many wonderful actresses who could play Lady Mary. I love Jessie Buckley and Julianne Moore for the role,” she said. “My only requirement — the actress who plays her has to have red hair!”

“I don’t believe there is anything that I can’t do,” she said. “We are all truly limitless if we allow ourselves the freedom to follow our hearts and pursue our true passions.”

