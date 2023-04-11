By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 12:35

New Documentry claims late queen was ready for William to fight in Afghanistan. Credit: Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com

A Former Head of the Army claims the late Queen was ready for both Princes to fight in Afghanistan.

General Sir Mike Jackson who is the former head of the army has claimed that the late Queen told him she was prepared for both princes to go to war in Afghanistan. He said the Queen told him:

“My grandsons have taken my shilling; therefore, they must do their duty.”

He has broken royal protocol by revealing their conservation while speaking to the Real Crown, which is a five-part ITVX documentary which will air next week.

Although William was said to be enthusiastic about the plans, it was deemed too much of a risk. Harry, however, said Sir Jackson, was “an acceptable risk”

William completed a 44-week training course at Sandhurst Royal Military Training Academy and was commissioned as an army officer in December 2006.

In 2008 he joined the RAF Search and Rescue Force following his graduation from Royal Air Force College in 2008. Mark Canan, director of the British Forces Foundation told the documentary that “William was very keen to go (to Afghanistan) but it was complex, and some very great minds and experienced people took a view on it.”

Harry, meanwhile, completed two operational tours of Afghanistan. His military career spanned 10 years.

He was deployed to Helmand province in 2007 and then after qualifying as a co-pilot gunner in 2012 he was deployed to Camp Bastion.

