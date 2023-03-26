BREAKING: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defence Minister after he spoke out against his policies

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 21:02

Image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock.com

After speaking out against his planned policies, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defence Minister was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Just one day after he publicly spoke out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has been fired this evening, Sunday, March 26. The former army general is a senior member of Israel’s ruling Likud party.

“I declare loudly and publicly, for the sake of Israel’s security, for the sake of our sons and daughters, the legislative process should be stopped. The victory of a single side, whether it be in the halls of the Knesset, or on the streets of our cities, will lead to a loss for the State of Israel”, Gallant said yesterday, Saturday 25.

According to Faytuks News just minutes ago, as a result of Gallant’s dismissal, the organisers of the demonstrations have called for an emergency protest this evening in the city of Tel Aviv.

Protest leaders have called for an emergency protest in Tel Aviv tonight after the firing of Israel's Defense Minister — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) March 26, 2023

Netayahu’s proposal to curb the powers of the Supreme Court has resulted in huge demonstrations taking place across the country for the past 10 weeks. Large numbers of Israeli Defence Force (IDF) reservists have shown their disapproval of the move by going on strike, as reported by Sky News.

Mass demonstrations have been staged, especially in the city of Tel Aviv which saw the biggest turnout yet on Saturday evening. It was reported online that hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, with more protests said to be planned for the coming week.

300000 אורות של תקווה pic.twitter.com/PxDjceIdM5 — שקמה ברסלר Shikma Bressler (@ShikmaBressler) March 25, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.