Five men arrested for the theft of 18 competition pigeons

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 March 2023 • 10:15

Pigeons hot property/Shutterstock Images

The men, aged between 16 and 20 were intercepted by the National Police in Alicante, when they were allegedly returning from having stolen the specimens from a bird club in Benidorm.

They would have forced the cages where the birds were found to take them and transfer them to the city of Alicante, Officials attached to the North District Police Station intercepted the vehicle with the five occupants.

The police realized the occupants were nervous and elusive when questioned about the origin of the seven pigeons they had in the car with them.

After investigations, it was found they were stolen and the men were charged for the crime of robbery.

It is not the first time that these competitive birds have been stolen, due to their high value within the world of pigeon racing. Pigeon racing is the sport of releasing specially trained homing pigeons, which then return to their homes over a carefully measured distance.

