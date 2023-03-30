Workman loses his life in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca after falling 15 metres from a hotel

By Chris King • 30 March 2023 • 19:44

Image of a SAMU ambulance. CREDIT: SAMU

A workman who fell from around 15 metres while carrying out repair work to a hotel lost his life in the Costa Blanca holiday resort of Benidorm.

A work-related accident occurred this morning, Thursday, March 30, in the Costa Blanca town of Benidorm that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man. The incident happened at around 1.20pm at a hotel in the popular Alicante holiday resort.

The CICU (Emergency Information and Coordination Centre) received an alert informing the operator that a workman had fallen from a height of around 15 metres while carrying out repair work to a hotel.

A SAMU unit was immediately deployed to the location but sadly, on arrival, there was nothing they could do to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by levante-emv.com.

