Gary Glitter back behind bars for viewing online clips of girls as young as eight performing gymnastics routines

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 2:36

Image of paedophile pop star Gary Glitter. Credit: Met Police

Perverted pop star Gary Glitter was found to have allegedly been ogling online videos of girls as young as eight-years-old performing gymnastics routines.

Gary Glitter, the paedophile pop star, was recently sent back to prison. It has now been revealed exclusively by The Sun, that the 78-year-old pervert had been viewing online videos featuring girls performing gymnastics and ballet routines.

Some of the girls in the TikTok and YouTube clips he was found to have searched for on a mobile phone were allegedly as young as eight years of age. They were dressed in short skirts and leotards but real-name Paul Gadd apparently claimed that it was his love of the performing arts that made him want to view them.

Parole officers seemingly did not believe him and he is now said to be facing up to another 12 months back inside HMP The Verne in Dorset. “The main reason he is back behind bars is because it was found he was actively searching and viewing videos of young girls. He clearly still has an interest in young girls and has not reformed at all”, a source told the news outlet.

After serving just half of his 16-year sentence for historical sex attacks on three underage girls, Glitter was released to a halfway house hostel in February. He had not been out for one month when video footage was obtained by The Sun showing the paedophile trying to access the dark web.

A subsequent check of his mobile phone activity showed that the former Glam Rock star had not only been viewing the aforementioned videos but had also downloaded, and then uninstalled, an app called DuckDuckGo. This is an app that is frequently used to surf the notorious dark web. He was immediately recalled to the specialist sex offenders’ prison.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.