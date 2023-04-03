Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix lend a hand to fallen crew member on set

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 April 2023 • 11:19

Lady Gaga mannequin/Shutterstcok Images

Another case of tripping up and being picked up by Lady Gaga. Yesterday a crew member on the set of “Joker 2” on the Bronx steps in New York fell over a railing and was rescued by the singer and co-star Joaquin Phoenix. This comes not long after Gaga picked up a photographer who had tripped and fallen at the 95th Oscars last month.

Gaga, 37, has stepped into the shoes of baddie Joker’s love interest and henchwoman as she danced her way down the concrete staircase, without tripping, with police officers and detectives soon appearing in the scene.

The singer-turned-actress was also joined by her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix, who wore a grimy suit which he paired with a tan-colored dress shirt and striped tie.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga , is an American singer , songwriter , producer , dancer , actress , activist , and fashion designer.

As of February 2017, she had sold 31 million albums and 150 million singles , 9 of which are among the best-selling in the world, by December 2020 she has sold up to 68.3 million equivalent album sales.

Gaga’s parents, who introduced her to artists such as The Beatles , Stevie Wonder , Bruce Springsteen , Pink Floyd , Led Zeppelin , and Elton John , had a significant influence on her childhood and still do to this day.

Gaga insisted: “I am truly a family girl; When it comes to love and loyalty, I am very old-fashioned and very realistic for such an eccentric person.”

