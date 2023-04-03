Motorway MADNESS as ‘drunk’ driver kills seven on German autobahn

By John Ensor • 03 April 2023 • 17:37

Police invstigate 'drun' driver responsible for motorway inferno. Credit: Heiko Barth/Shutterstock.com

THE lives of seven people were brutally cut short by the recklessness of a suspected drunk driver who caused a horrific pile-up on a German motorway on Saturday April 1, according to The Sun.

According to police, the guilty driver behind the wheel did not even have a licence.

On Saturday in the central state of Thuringia, a Mercedes was carrying five 19-year-olds on Saturday when an overtaking BMW drifted over to the wrong side of the B247 motorway.

The Mercedes then caught on fire with all five passengers, three men and two women being killed.

A Volkswagen Caddy was then hit by the BMW which also burst into flames, killing the 60-year-old driver.

According to local sources, a 73-year-old passenger in the VW survived, after managing to get out of the burning car.

The seventh casualty was a 44-year-old passenger in the BMW who also died in the crash.

Due to strict local privacy laws, the BMW driver has only been identified as 45-year-old Ronny L. by the police.

He was taken to hospital along with a second passenger from the car, aged 34, both are said to be in a serious condition.

The authorities are investigating Ronny L. for negligent homicide.

Fraenze Toepfer a police spokeswoman said: “We also suspect that the BMW driver was drunk and have ordered a blood test. The result is still pending.”

Investigators have been combing the area, while the motorway has been closed.

Shocked relatives of the victims are understood to be receiving counselling from trained experts.

As the investigation continues Thuringian Police issued a statement, “Since it could not be ruled out that the 45-year-old BMW driver, who does not have a driving licence, had been drinking alcohol, a blood test was ordered.”

