By John Ensor • 04 April 2023 • 12:54

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester city centre explosion. Credit: EWN

EMERGENCY services rushed to a high-rise building in Manchester city centre after reports of an explosion today, Tuesday April 1, writes The Manchester Evening News.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on the scene at around 9am this morning, along with structural engineers to determine whether the building is safe.

A police spokesperson said, ‘Greater Manchester Police were called to Albion Street in the city centre this morning (Tuesday 4 April 2023) at around 9am to reports of an explosion at a high-rise building.

‘Injuries sustained by one of the workers are believed not to be life-changing, with emergency services still in attendance to ensure the building is structurally safe with delays expected as a result.’

A spokesperson on behalf of the fire service reported, “GMFRS fire engines and an aerial platform were called to attend a construction site off Albion Street in Manchester shortly after 8:45 this morning, in support of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.

‘Firefighters have now left the scene.’

Salboy and DOMIS Construction issued a joint statement, ‘Earlier today, an individual was injured on one of our sites. We take the safety of everyone on our sites and the surrounding areas very seriously, and we have opened an investigation to understand what happened and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.’

It is understood that the incident occurred at the 40-storey-high Viadux Tower, which is currently under construction and scheduled for completion next year

The explosion happened as workers were pumping concrete into flooring on one of the tower’s top floors.

___________________________________________________________

