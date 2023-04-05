Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 05 April 2023 • 20:20

PARENTAL LEAVE: Eight weeks’ paid leave to be taken when and how wanted in Spain Photo credit: Pixabay/JFGagnon

Time out UNDER Spain’s recently-passed Family Law, new parents may now take eight weeks’ leave, confirmed junior Employment Minister Joaquin Perez. Following pressure from the EU, the leave, which can be taken in one block or partially at any time until the child has reached the age of eight, will be paid.

What goes up TESCO chairman John Allan told a BBC interviewer that he could not forecast when food prices would peak. He countered claims that Tesco took advantage of higher prices to make bigger profits and said the supermarket chain’s 4p (€0.045) in the pound margin was “slender” compared to other industries.

Doing well BANCO SANTANDER loans increased by 4 per cent so far this year and deposits by 6 per cent, executive chairwoman Ana Botin told shareholders. The bank was seeing a double-digit increase in earnings compared with the same period last year and had gained another million clients, Botin said.

Banks blanked INSIDERS revealed that 4,000 of the UK’s 5,500 high street bank and building society branches could close between now and late 2024 as the sector refashions its services. Opening hours and, counter services will be drastically reduced and customers encouraged to use in-branch ATMs and machines, they predicted.

Closed book AS Amazon slashes thousands of jobs worldwide, it announced the closure of its online Book Depository, which sells more than 20 million books annually on April 26. The UK-based bookseller, bought by Amazon in 2011, announced that its customers would be able to place orders until then.

