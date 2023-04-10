Guardia Civil motorcycle officer killed in collision with British driver near Valencian town of Turis

By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 17:57

Image of Guardia Civil motorcycle officers. Credit: Guardia Civil

A Guardia Civil motorcycle cop lost his life near the town of Turis in Valencia after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a British national.

A 53-year-old Guardia Civil motorcycle officer died this morning, Monday, April 10, after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle being driven by a British national. The incident occurred at around 11:15am on the CV-415 near the municipality of Turís in Valencia.

Francisco Ramón Montes was on traffic duty accompanied by a sergeant from the same detachment at the time of the crash. The officer with more than 25 years of service was monitoring traffic on the roads after the Easter break. An elderly person allegedly made an improper turn which resulted in the policeman’s motorbike and car having a head-on collision.

His partner was riding in front, and the deceased officer was just behind him. Francisco was reported taken by surprise when the driver of the oncoming car crossed a continuous line in the middle of the road. Two off-duty doctors who were passing by the scene of the accident at the time of the collision tried to revive the fallen officer but without success.

Montes lived in the town of Port de Sagunt and had no children. His colleagues highlighted what a good person he was, and spoke of his prudence and how he was always alert during work days, as reported by levante-lmv.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.