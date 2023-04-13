MAN U bidding war fiasco

By John Ensor • 13 April 2023 • 9:41

Manchester United bidding war. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

The race to take over Manchester United has taken another unexpected twist as the latest bidder has just dropped out.

On Wednesday, April 12, Thomas Zilliacus made the decision to pull out of what he has dubbed the Red Devil’s “farcical” bidding saga.

The American owners Joel, 56, and Avram Glazer, 62, who bought the club in May 2005, have agreed to a third round of bidding after refusing all offers to buy the legendary 145-year-old club, according to The Sun.

An annoyed Zilliacus has called it a day and vented his frustration on Twitter yesterday, using the social media platform to lambast the unpopular owners’ disrespect and handling of the sale.

Thomas Henrik Zilliacus, 69, a Finnish entrepreneur labelled the handling a “farce” and accused the Glazers of having no respect for the renowned football club.

Zilliacus, a former head of Nokia and founder of Mobile FutureWorks and XXI Century Capital, made a stark warning, saying that the Glazers’ dithering will make it “very difficult” for any future owner to create a strong team next season.

In his Tweet, Zilliacus said, “I have declined participation in a third bidding round for United.

“The bidding is turning into a farce, with Glazers giving no respect to the club. The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season.”

The Glazers are asking for a colossal £6bn for the famous club.

Zilliacus showed his interest in buying the club in March this year and previously promised to stump up £ 3 billion if Manchester United’s huge fanbase could raise £1.5billion.

Other prospective buyers have included INEOS owner, Jim Ratcliffe and Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, a Qatari sheikh, have separately offered £5billion. They have been told to submit revised offers before the deadline at the end of April.

