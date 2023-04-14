By John Ensor • 14 April 2023 • 14:35

West Ham fan KILLED after being hit by Train in Belgium after big game

A British football fan who travelled to Belgium to watch his team play was killed when he was hit by a train, in an ‘unfortunate accident.’

At Ghent’s Sint-Pieters station on Thursday, April 13, the 57-year-old man was travelling back home following that night’s match, when he was involved in a fatal accident, according to The Daily Mail.

The unnamed West Ham supporter had just watched his team in a 1–1 draw against Belgian side Gent, at the KAA Stadium, before travelling back via the train station.

It was an important Europa Conference League fixture for David Moyes’ team, with ardent fans making their way across the channel to see the game.

Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment but sadly was later pronounced dead.

Ghent’s Sint-Pieters investigators referred to it as an ‘unfortunate accident’.

Reports from local Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS said that the accident occurred at 9.45 pm.

Following the fatal collision, reports confirmed that train services were disrupted for several hours before normal services were restored on Friday around 3 am.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the man somehow happened to be on track 12 when the train, which was bound for Ostend, hit him.

Next week the two teams will meet up again for the quarter-final second leg of the for a place in the semi-final.