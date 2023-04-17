Glazers confident of remaining as owners of Manchester United

By Max Greenhalgh • 17 April 2023 • 19:15

Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra Shutterstock.com

The Glazers brothers Joel and Avram are set to snub takeover bids for Manchester United and remain as owners while securing investment through a minority investor.

Manchester United are currently in the middle of a bidding process with two main contenders emerging as potential new owners of the club.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, both submitted offers for an outright takeover in the region of £4.5 billion.

However, despite the firm interest, it is thought both offers fall well short of the £6 billion that the Glazers value the club at.

The sale process has highlighted a split between Joel and Avram and the other Glazers siblings. While Joel and Avram believe with an investment they can grow Manchester United to a business worth up to £10 billion the other Glazer siblings, Kevin, Bryan, Edward and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are keen to sell.

The Raine Group, who has been managing the bidding process have had offers of minority investment or part-ownership, with US hedge fund Elliott Management offering to buy a stake and work alongside the Glazers.

Recently private equity giants Carlyle Group have also expressed an interest in working with the Glazers.

There has been scepticism over whether the Glazers were ever committed to a full sale, with Joel and Avram keen to cling onto ownership despite the fans’ backlash against their continued involvement.