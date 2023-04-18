By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 20:15
British climbing legend who summitted Everest TEN times dies
Image: Facebook
Climbing legend Noel Hanna has died, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday, April 18, while he was descending from the Annapurna Mountain range in Nepal.
The 56-year-old died at Camp 4 after he successfully climbed the 26,545-foot peak on Monday, April 17.
The statement was released by Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks, who made this announcement from the Annapurna base camp.
He said, “’His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu”, as per Mail Online.
Before he died, Hanna had summitted Everest ten times.
Aside from this, he had also successfully climbed the highest points on all seven continents.
Hanna was the first person from the island of Ireland, who summitted and descended from K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.