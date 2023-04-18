By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 20:15

British climbing legend who summitted Everest TEN times dies Image: Facebook

Noel Hanna, a famous climber from Northern Ireland died while descending from the Annapurna Mountain in Nepal.

Climbing legend Noel Hanna has died, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday, April 18, while he was descending from the Annapurna Mountain range in Nepal.

The 56-year-old died at Camp 4 after he successfully climbed the 26,545-foot peak on Monday, April 17.

The statement was released by Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks, who made this announcement from the Annapurna base camp.

He said, “’His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu”, as per Mail Online.

Before he died, Hanna had summitted Everest ten times.

Aside from this, he had also successfully climbed the highest points on all seven continents.

Hanna was the first person from the island of Ireland, who summitted and descended from K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world.