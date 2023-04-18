By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 18:57

British man arrested for punching doorman at a restaurant in Mijas, Spain, who later died in hospital Image: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil have arrested a 32-year-old British man for allegedly assaulting the doorman at a restaurant in Mijas, Spain, who died in the hospital.

A British national has been arrested on Tuesday, April 18, for allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old doorman at a restaurant in Mijas, Spain.

As per official reports, the Guardia Civil had taken charge of the investigation and arrested the man for the murder of the doorman, who died in a hospital on Sunday, April 16.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, “The Guardia Civil of Mijas, with the support of GAR, managed to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrator of the homicide that happened during the early hours of Sunday morning”.

Police said that the doorman died after he received a “blow to the head”.

The doorman named Jose Rafael Pisano Pardo was taken to the hospital after he tried to “mediate in a fight that had occurred in a locality of the Costa del Sol town”, added the officials.

Police also said that the man arrested “had been on the run since the time of the incident”.

A statement by the Emergencias 112 Andalucía service stated that they received a call at 12.30 am alerting them about the doorman being injured.

The coordination centre then mobilised the Guardia Civil and the medical services, who transferred the injured man to the regional hospital in Malaga.

He eventually died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Following his death, Olivia’s restaurant in La Cala de Mijas in Spain was targeted by locals who sprayed graffiti on its entire front section.