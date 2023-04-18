Fake Madeleine McCann, Julia Wandelt accused of explicit images in Orange County, USA

By David Laycork • 18 April 2023 • 19:33

Students told 'shelter in place' with armed man barricaded in Riverside City College in California

Julia Wandelt, a 21-year-old Polish National who claimed to be Madeleine McCann, was alleged to have explicit images of children on her phone.

Julia Wandelt was brought to the USA for DNA testing after having previously claimed to be Madeleine McCann. Fia Johansson, a private detective who brought her to the USA, has now filed a report with US police.

It alleges that a phone left behind by Wandelt contained explicit images of children and evidence she was encouraging young girls to join sex platforms. Wandelt strongly denies these claims.

She told The Sun: “I didn’t have child pornography on my phone. I am not a paedo and I never tried to encourage any teenagers to do anything illegal and bad and disgusting”.

Johansson has handed the phone to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. She was told it would be handed over to relevant authorities in Germany and Poland, for further investigation.

Wandelt has strongly denied the allegations and says she has spoken to Polish police on the matter.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department who had taken the report from Johansson, were not considering it a crime report until further investigation. The Sheriff Department’s declined to provide specific details of the investigation or state if the phone was involved.

Polish police have also declined to comment on the case.

Wandelt had previously claimed in relation to her belief that she was Madeleine McCann, that she had similar features, an abusive childhood and had questioned her lineage. She also claimed to not remember her early childhood and not to have a birth certificate.

The DNA tests revealed her not to be Madeleine McCann but she had told The Sun newspaper she didn’t believe the results and was struggling with the findings.

Although last week Wandelt apologised to the McCanns in a 17-page statement, she has more recently stated that she plans to take a second DNA test.