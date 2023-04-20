Hitting wrong notes: Macron fails to escape pension heat with singing video

By Betty Henderson • 20 April 2023 • 13:00

Macron is trying to calm tensions, but critics accuse him of distracting from pensions controversy. Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron (via Facebook)

In an attempt to alleviate some pressure from his unpopular pension reforms, Macron was caught on camera singing a street song with a group of young Parisians in a video that quickly went viral.

Emmanuel Macron, is no stranger to controversy. He has been facing intense backlash from the public over his plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 64.

Unfortunately, the video has had the opposite effect, with the song being shared on a far-right Facebook group and adding to the negative perception of the president.

The group of men that Macron sang with was reportedly part of a Parisian choir that sings traditional songs on the street, and the president joined in on a rendition of an old song called ‘Le Refuge,’ which he had previously sung on a trip to the Pyrenees.

Despite the backlash and protests against the pension reforms, Macron has signed them into law. This decision has caused further outrage among residents and protesters, who booed the president during his recent visit to the eastern region of Alsace.

Macron has a history of controversy, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his economic policies. His decision to raise the retirement age has been met with fierce opposition from trade unions and workers’ rights groups, who argue that it will disproportionately affect low-income and manual workers.

The president’s singing video has been seen by many as a publicity stunt to divert attention away from the pension reforms. However, it has ultimately backfired, with the song being manipulated by the far right and further damaging Macron’s reputation.

The controversy surrounding Macron’s presidency highlights the difficulties of enacting major policy changes in a deeply divided society. Despite his efforts to appease the public, his reforms have been met with fierce resistance, and it remains to be seen whether they will ultimately pay off.