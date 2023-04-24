By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 18:54
Premier League interim manager fired after just FOUR matches
Premier League club Tottenham announced the sacking of their interim manager Cristian Stellini this afternoon, Monday, April 24. The 48-year-old Italian replaced his compatriot Antonio Conte on March 27 when he was recently fired and had only been in charge for less than one month.
Stellini’s dismissal comes one day after the Londoners were totally embarrassed in a 6-1 defeat by a rampant Newcastle United side at St James’ Park.
Club update from Daniel
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 24, 2023
A statement released by club chairman Daniel Levy, read: “Dear All, Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine”.
“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well”.
“Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course”.
“I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support. COYS, Daniel”.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
