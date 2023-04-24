‘Kamikaze’ motorist under investigation in Caceres for driving at 170 km/h in the wrong direction

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 20:33
Image of Guardia Civil traffic officer.
Credit: Guardia Civil.
The Guardia Civil is investigating the driver of a car that was observed travelling driving in the wrong direction on the EX-A1 motorway, in Cáceres. He is accused of an offence of reckless driving as well as another of driving without a valid licence on the road in Extremadura.
This incident occurred when the police officers were carrying out a road safety operation and detected a car travelling at 170 km/h on a stretch of road with a 120 km/h limit.
On spotting the police check on the road in front of him, the person now under investigation abruptly changed direction on the same carriageway and started to drive in the opposite direction in an attempt to escape.
Unluckily for him, a driver that he passed was able to record the incident, which was subsequently decisive in identifying the offending motorist.
He was found to be a 36-year-old male, who on the date of the incident was on weekend leave while serving a custodial sentence in the Cáceres Penitentiary, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
