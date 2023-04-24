Subtropical air mass could bring temperatures of up to 40°C to Southern Spain this week

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 2:32

Image of the weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

Parts of southern Spain could experience temperatures of up to 40°C this week due to the arrival of a maritime air mass from the subtropical Atlantic.

According to the weather predictions of AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the arrival of a maritime air mass from the subtropical Atlantic could bring heat equivalent to that of midsummer in the next week. The heat will be more in keeping with the end of June or the beginning of July than with the final stretch of April it explained.

⚠️ Temperaturas excepcionalmente altas para la época del año.

En los próximos días se superarán los 30 °C en amplias zonas de la Península, y el jueves y viernes, los 35 °C en la mitad sur y valle del Ebro. Podría llegarse a 40 °C en el Guadalquivir.

+ info

👇 pic.twitter.com/fgeo76PhM3 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 23, 2023

In many areas of Spain – especially in the south of the country – thermometers could reach almost 40°C warned the experts. Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for the AEMET highlighted: “High pressures will be imposed, which will guarantee stable weather. Stability will in turn translate into skies with very little cloud, so the sun will shine brightly”.

“This, together with the arrival of a very warm air mass from low latitudes, will cause a progressive and general increase in temperatures. That will lead to a warm episode during the next week which is very unusual due to its intensity for the time of year”.

Not surprisingly, the average temperature on those days will be between six and 14°C above normal for the time of year. “We can say that it will be a week more typical of the second half of June than in late April,” Del Campo continued.

Temperaturas hasta 14 ºC más altas de lo normal 📈🌡️, esto es lo que nos espera durante la próxima semana, tras el frente y las precipitaciones que quedan en el norte peninsular. 🌐 https://t.co/YmmICKUMeF pic.twitter.com/WqDDxnIcFh — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) April 23, 2023

He added: “In many areas of the northeast of the country, in the centre and in the south, temperatures will exceed 30°C. They could even exceed 35°C in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys for the second half of the week”.

As of this Monday, April 24, temperatures will be above what is usual for this time of year in many parts of the country. “The really most anomalous situation will extend from Tuesday until at least Thursday or Friday,” said the weather expert.

He warned: “Although there are still days to go and these forecasts will have to be confirmed, we could be facing one of the most intense warm episodes recorded in the month of April in our country for as long as there have been records”.

Hace unos meses, hablábamos de que el mero hecho de que se previese llegar 40 °C en el Reino Unido era algo insólito.

Ahora hablamos de que en España se podría llegar a 40 °C… en abril. Temperaturas hasta 15 a 20 °C por encima de lo normal.https://t.co/RKid7rVPfU pic.twitter.com/zzzehPtVfL — Rubén del Campo (@Rub_dc) April 23, 2023

The AEMET prediction indicates that the thermometers will mark at least 30°C from this Sunday until next Thursday 27 in at least 29 provincial capitals. In principle, on Thursday, it is forecast to reach 39°C degrees in Córdoba and Sevilla, 38°C in Badajoz, 36°C in Granada and Jaén, and 35°C in Albacete, Ciudad Real, Toledo and Zaragoza. Monday’s maximum temperature will exceed 25°C in large areas of the centre, south and east of Spain, and even 30 or 32°C in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. On Tuesday 25 it cannot be ruled out that cities like Córdoba or Sevilla will experience around 34 or 35°C, with more than 30°C again in large areas of the centre and south of the country.

In principle, temperatures on Wednesday 26 could continue to rise and this increase would be more noticeable in the north. It may exceed 30°C in parts of the south of Galicia, the Northern Plateau and the Ebro basin. Large areas of the Southern Plateau can expect 32°C, with 34 or 35°C in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. “If this forecast is confirmed, the daytime temperatures will be typical of the beginning of July, with heat typical of midsummer,” Del Campo explained. He added: “With the forecasts currently available, it is possible that the situation continues through Thursday and Friday, with temperatures more or less similar or even slightly higher on Thursday”. During the first half of next week, little rain is expected in Spain, if anything, it will be limited to the extreme north of the country. “It is increasingly likely that the month of April 2023 will end up being the driest April in the historical series, that is, since at least 1961. Until the 18th we have only collected five litres per square meter. During the front due on Friday and Saturday we do not expect large quantities”, Del Campo pointed out. This next week will be very dry. Until now, the driest April is that of 1995, with 23 litres per square meter. “It’s getting less and less likely that we’ll reach that number by the end of the month”, he stressed. Temperatures in the Canary Islands will rise over the next few days, but an episode of high temperatures in the archipelago is not expected as it is in the mainland, as reported by 20minutos.es.