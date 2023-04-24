Subtropical air mass could bring temperatures of up to 40°C to Southern Spain this week

BREAKING: Emmerdale and Byker Grove star passes away suddenly aged 47 Close
By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 2:32

Image of the weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

Parts of southern Spain could experience temperatures of up to 40°C this week due to the arrival of a maritime air mass from the subtropical Atlantic.

 

According to the weather predictions of AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the arrival of a maritime air mass from the subtropical Atlantic could bring heat equivalent to that of midsummer in the next week. The heat will be more in keeping with the end of June or the beginning of July than with the final stretch of April it explained.

In many areas of Spain – especially in the south of the country – thermometers could reach almost 40°C warned the experts. Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for the AEMET highlighted: “High pressures will be imposed, which will guarantee stable weather. Stability will in turn translate into skies with very little cloud, so the sun will shine brightly”.

“This, together with the arrival of a very warm air mass from low latitudes, will cause a progressive and general increase in temperatures. That will lead to a warm episode during the next week which is very unusual due to its intensity for the time of year”.

Not surprisingly, the average temperature on those days will be between six and 14°C above normal for the time of year. “We can say that it will be a week more typical of the second half of June than in late April,” Del Campo continued.

He added: “In many areas of the northeast of the country, in the centre and in the south, temperatures will exceed 30°C. They could even exceed 35°C in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys for the second half of the week”.

As of this Monday, April 24, temperatures will be above what is usual for this time of year in many parts of the country. “The really most anomalous situation will extend from Tuesday until at least Thursday or Friday,” said the weather expert.

He warned: “Although there are still days to go and these forecasts will have to be confirmed, we could be facing one of the most intense warm episodes recorded in the month of April in our country for as long as there have been records”.

In principle, temperatures on Wednesday 26 could continue to rise and this increase would be more noticeable in the north. It may exceed 30°C in parts of the south of Galicia, the Northern Plateau and the Ebro basin. Large areas of the Southern Plateau can expect 32°C, with 34 or 35°C in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

“If this forecast is confirmed, the daytime temperatures will be typical of the beginning of July, with heat typical of midsummer,” Del Campo explained. He added: “With the forecasts currently available, it is possible that the situation continues through Thursday and Friday, with temperatures more or less similar or even slightly higher on Thursday”.

During the first half of next week, little rain is expected in Spain, if anything, it will be limited to the extreme north of the country.

“It is increasingly likely that the month of April 2023 will end up being the driest April in the historical series, that is, since at least 1961. Until the 18th we have only collected five litres per square meter. During the front due on Friday and Saturday we do not expect large quantities”, Del Campo pointed out.

This next week will be very dry. Until now, the driest April is that of 1995, with 23 litres per square meter. “It’s getting less and less likely that we’ll reach that number by the end of the month”, he stressed.

Temperatures in the Canary Islands will rise over the next few days, but an episode of high temperatures in the archipelago is not expected as it is in the mainland, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

