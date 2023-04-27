12 deaths by cyanide as Thai women accused

By David Laycork • 27 April 2023 • 15:19
Image of Thailand. Image: chuyuss/Shutterstock.com
A Thai woman, Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn stands accused of killing 12 friends and acquaintances in Thailand with cyanide since 2020. She was arrested on Tuesday, April 25 in Bangkok, Thailand.
She is suspected to have poisoned 13 people since 2020, as reported by the BBC on Twitter.
Having travelled to the Ratchaburi province to attend a Buddhist protection ritual with her friend Siriporn Khanwong, police were alerted by her family when she collapsed and died shortly afterwards.
Police have arrested Sararat, who they believe has killed 11 others and denied her bail. The killings are thought to have a financial motive, as money and possessions were missing from the scene where Siriporn Khanwong was found dead.
Traces of cyanide were found on her body and it is believed that the 11 others died in a similar way although few details are available as the trial gets underway. Though lethal doses of cyanide can be detected months after death, some of her alleged past victims had been cremated, damaging evidence.
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was believed to know or be associated with her victims, one of whom is believed to be an ex-boyfriend. Relatives of alleged past victims had said that valuable items were missing after death and one victim was said to have loaned the accused a sizable sum of money.
Sararat was believed to have recently split from her partner, a police officer and it is alleged that some of her victims were female police officers.
Cyanide, which starves cells in a body of oxygen is heavily regulated in Thailand, and possession alone can bring sentences of up to two years in jail. But if found guilty of using it in this way, Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, who would be prosecuted as a mass murderer, would face a much lengthier sentence.
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn has denied the claims brought against her, as questioning by Thai police is set to begin.
