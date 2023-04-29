Teenage girl hospitalised after being thrown from a fairground ride in Ponferrada, Leon

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 15:29

Image of a Sacyl ambulance. Credit: Twitter@112cyl

A 14-year-old girl was injured after being thrown from a fairground ride in the city of Ponferrada in Leon.

A 14-year-old girl has been hospitalised in the city of Ponferrada in Leon, northwestern Spain, after being thrown from a fairground attraction. The incident occurred late on Friday evening, April 28, while the teenager was riding on ‘La Olla’.

According to sources from the regional 112 emergency services, their switchboards started receiving calls at around 11pm. The operators were informed that a young girl had been injured on a fairground ride located on the Cuatrovientos football field and was in need of urgent medical attention.

As reported in a statement from 112, some of the callers explained that the accident happened as the ride was starting up. They added that the girl appeared to have lost consciousness for a few moments after the incident, as reported by 20minutos.es.

112 immediately deployed a Sacyl mobile ICU unit from the emergency coordination centre (CCU) for Health Emergencies, complete with medics.

🚑 | Emergencias 112cyl | Por este aviso en Cuatrovientos – Ponferrada #León recibimos anoche varias llamadas pasadas las 23:00 horas. Avisamos a @092ponferrada y Emergencias Sanitarias de @Salud_JCYL #112cyl 👇https://t.co/gydYRw6u3c pic.twitter.com/iLMLLOSMOw — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) April 29, 2023

Patrols from the Ponferrada Municipal Police were also dispatched to the location. After receiving treatment at the scene from the medical team the girl was subsequently transferred to the El Bierzo de Ponferrada hospital in Leon. There is no further information with regard to the girl’s current condition.