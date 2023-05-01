By Betty Henderson • 01 May 2023 • 11:00

Estepona is where tradition meets modernity in a delightful destination. Photo credit: Estepona Turismo (via Facebook)

ESTEPONA’S charm is well-known to its residents and the local community, but the town has now been recognised as one of the top five coastal destinations in Spain by The Telegraph, a leading British newspaper in a report on Wednesday, April 26.

Estepona‘s increasing popularity with tourists has been attributed to its luxurious hotels, scenic surroundings, and traditional character.

Despite being a well-established tourist destination for decades, Estepona has managed to maintain its traditional charm, making it a unique place to visit.

The Telegraph noted that Estepona is fully equipped with all the comforts and amenities necessary for a relaxing holiday, yet has retained its distinctive Andalucían character and traditions.

One of the major attractions of Estepona is its range of cultural and natural sites, such as the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Church, the Orchid Park, and the Selwo Aventura Wildlife Park. These sites make it an ideal destination for families and nature lovers.

In addition, Estepona’s coastline offers some of the most breathtaking beaches in Spain, which has contributed to its growing popularity among beachgoers. The coast also features a wide variety of marine activities from fishing to watersports.

Estepona’s recognition as one of the top coastal towns in Spain by The Telegraph is a testament to its unique charm and appeal. The town’s blend of modern comforts and traditional character has made it a favorite among tourists seeking an authentic Spanish experience.

With its stunning beaches, cultural and natural attractions, and luxurious hotels, Estepona is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to the southern coast of Spain.

Estepona was also praised for its “laid-back atmosphere” and “medieval streets.” The author also noted that the town has undergone a major transformation in recent years, with new public spaces and artworks that have enhanced its beauty and appeal.

The author highlighted the town’s commitment to sustainability, with initiatives including the installation of solar panels and the use of eco-friendly materials in construction.

Estepona’s recognition as a top coastal destination in Spain is well-deserved, as the town offers something for everyone.

With its traditional charm and modern amenities, Estepona is sure to continue attracting visitors from around the world for many years to come.