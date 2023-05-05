Four-year-old finds human skull in garden

By John Ensor • 05 May 2023 • 12:42

CREDIT: Pixabay

Two young friends discovered a human skull while out playing in their garden and believed it to be a Halloween prop.

On Thursday, May 4, a mother in Aberdeen, Tegan Mayall, 25, related how her young son and his friend came across a human skull in their back garden, according to The Daily Express.

Four-year-old Noah and another friend discovered the shocking remains lurking in a plastic bag laying in the garden at Heathryfold Place, Aberdeen.

Tegan commented, ‘they both ran over to the side of the garden and grabbed this bag and we weren’t sure what was in it, so me and her mum tipped the bag out to see what it was.

‘The kids were messing about with it because they thought it was a Halloween decoration because that’s what it looked like.’

‘It’s not what you expect to find in a garden,’ she concluded.

Upon arrival, the police commenced their investigations while the area was closed down for five hours.

It was later confirmed by a police spokesperson that a teenager had been and charged over a reported theft from a church.

‘Following an alleged theft from a church in Union Street, Aberdeen, a 17-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 3.’