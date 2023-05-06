By David Laycork • 06 May 2023 • 12:01

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy of The 1975 dating? Credits: UltimateWarrior13 and Ian purple yellow Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Rumours have been rife that Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating. With Healy spotted in the VIP area of a Nashville date of Swift’s new tour, fans are going wild on Twitter.

The rumours appear to be true as Healy was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert as she embarks on her new Eras tour. Swift, who recently split with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, would appear to be ready to move on quickly.

Pop Crave posted a picture on Twitter: “Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTourNashville show tonight.”

Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift’s #ErasTourNashville show tonight. pic.twitter.com/NIW3RmF4Nu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2023

Pop Base on Twitter on May 4, said that the Sun had confirmed they were together:

“The Sun reports that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy are dating.”

The Sun reports that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy are dating. pic.twitter.com/nLypzaRoZ4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 3, 2023

Healy was spotted at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tenessee, on the first night of a 3-day stint (May 5,6 and 7) where she will be the first act to sell out three nights on the same tour as well as setting a second record for the highest attendance at the stadium.

As you might imagine, given Taylor Swift’s mega-star status, Healy wasn’t the only celebrity there.

Selena Gomez Source posted this video on Twitter saying:

“Selena Gomez jamming out to Love Story at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour tonight in Arlington, Texas!”

Selena Gomez jamming out to Love Story at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour tonight in Arlington, Texas! pic.twitter.com/Ke2qM8Z3Dg — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) April 2, 2023

Taylor and Selena are known to be close and as Mr.S posted on Twitter:

“As a source reported lately Selena Gomez will include in her upcoming album a song fully written by Taylor Swift in 2016! Taylor gave the song to her best friend Selena since it fits her vocals better and there is a big meaning behind the song”.

As a source reported lately Selena Gomez will include in her upcoming album a song fully written by Taylor Swift in 2016! Taylor gave the song to her best friend Selena since it fits her vocals better and there is a big meaning behind the song 💌 pic.twitter.com/m4v8ujrjlR — Mr.S 👁️⃤ (@MrSLeakT) May 3, 2023

As yet Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, who is the son of UK TV presenter Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy, haven’t made any sort of public announcement that the rumours are true, but we will try to confirm they are a couple the moment that we find out more.