By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 9:23
DGT publishes results of campaign against speeding. Credit: Schwoaze/Pixabay.com
The DGT in Spain has now published the results of their campaign against speeding.
It was found that 57 per cent of drivers on conventional roads did not respect the speed limit.
The Civil Guard collected data by establishing 2,838-speed control points in which a total of 792,228 vehicle speeds were recorded.
These figures represent an increase of 564 control points and 45,035 more controlled vehicles compared to the last campaign in July 2022.
Of the total number of controlled vehicles 5.7 per cent were reported for driving at a speed higher than the permitted speed. One-tenth more than the previous year.
More than 57 per cent who were denounced were driving on conventional roads, whilst the rest were on motorways, dual carriageways or crossroads.
Of those drivers, eleven of them were taken to court on criminal charges of a crime against road safety for driving by more than 8 km/h, as stated in the penal code.
The Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 wants to be able to half the number of road traffic fatalities within the next ten years through the establishment of maximum speed limits.
It was reported that around a third of all fatal accidents are due to inappropriate or excessive speeds when the risk of an accident increases by 12.8 times.
A study by the European Safety Council (ETSC) has calculated that if average speeds fell by just 1km/h on all roads in the European Union, it is estimated that 2,200 deaths could be prevented each year on the road.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
