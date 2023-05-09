By Max Greenhalgh • 09 May 2023 • 8:58

Facebook founder wins gold medal in jiu-jitsu. Credit: catwalker/Shutterstock.com

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold and silver medals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament.

Facebook founder and tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has won a gold and silver medal at his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in California.

Khai “the Shadow” Wu, one of Zuckerberg’s coaches congratulated his student: “Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honour to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could.”

Zuckerberg took up the martial art during the pandemic and posted his achievement on his Instagram.

“Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.” the billionaire wrote.

Zuckerberg trains with coach Dave Camarillo, who has taught several UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) champions.

Brazilian-style jiu-jitsu emphasizes fighting opponents through holds and control instead of kicks or striking.

MMA and UFC fighter Conor McGregor congratulated Zuckerberg on his win on social media commenting: “Yo!!! F***ing awesome Mark.”

Five-time world jiu-jitsu champion Bernardo Faria said: “Amazing!!! Half guard, arm bars, triangle! Super cool!’”

The Facebook founder joins a list of celebrities who have taken up jiu-jitsu.

Batman star Tom Hardy has competed in and won competitions in Wolverhampton and Milton Keynes.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Jason Statham both compete and hold brown and purple belts respectively.