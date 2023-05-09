Manchester United ‘not capable of scoring’ according to captain Bruno Fernandes

By Chris King • 09 May 2023 • 17:46
Image of Manchester United crest.
Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes made a scathing assessment of his team after their defeat to West Ham United last Sunday, May 7.
Speaking after the match, the Portuguese midfielder highlighted the shortage of goals being scored. Qualifying for the Champions League appeared to be a mere formality just a few weeks ago, but it has now turned into a major headache for the Old Trafford outfit.
‘We are not capable of scoring a goal, we create so many chances but not ruthless enough. We conceded an unlucky goal and lost the game”.
He added: “It is probably one of our worst seasons on scoring goals. We have people capable of scoring goals but we are not taking our chances’, Fernandes said following the loss at West Ham, as reported by Metro today, Tuesday, May 9.
After losing two consecutive games, with only four games left to play, Erik ten Hag’s men suddenly find themselves in danger of missing out on a top-four finish. Newcastle currently occupy third position, there points ahead of United with Liverpool one point behind.
United have bagged a total of just three goals in their last six outings. Last season’s top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, was shown the door by Ten Hag and is now enjoying a good spell finding the back of the net in Saudi Arabia.
With four Premier League matches left, United’s misfiring strikers need to find some sort of form to steer them into the top four. A home match against Wolves on Saturday 13 will be followed by a trip to Bournemouth. The two final games of the season are at home against Chelsea and finally, Fulham.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.