Manchester United ‘not capable of scoring’ according to captain Bruno Fernandes

By Chris King • 09 May 2023 • 17:46

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes made a scathing assessment of his team after their defeat to West Ham United last Sunday, May 7.

Speaking after the match, the Portuguese midfielder highlighted the shortage of goals being scored. Qualifying for the Champions League appeared to be a mere formality just a few weeks ago, but it has now turned into a major headache for the Old Trafford outfit.

‘We are not capable of scoring a goal, we create so many chances but not ruthless enough. We conceded an unlucky goal and lost the game”.

He added: “It is probably one of our worst seasons on scoring goals. We have people capable of scoring goals but we are not taking our chances’, Fernandes said following the loss at West Ham, as reported by Metro today, Tuesday, May 9.

After losing two consecutive games, with only four games left to play, Erik ten Hag’s men suddenly find themselves in danger of missing out on a top-four finish. Newcastle currently occupy third position, there points ahead of United with Liverpool one point behind.

United have bagged a total of just three goals in their last six outings. Last season’s top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, was shown the door by Ten Hag and is now enjoying a good spell finding the back of the net in Saudi Arabia.

With four Premier League matches left, United’s misfiring strikers need to find some sort of form to steer them into the top four. A home match against Wolves on Saturday 13 will be followed by a trip to Bournemouth. The two final games of the season are at home against Chelsea and finally, Fulham.