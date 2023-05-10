Spanish influencer and boyfriend eat spag bol that contained parts of her own knee

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 21:09

I wonder what's for dinner tonight? Credit: Paula Gonu/Facebook

Like something from a weird horror movie, a well-known Spanish influencer fed her boyfriend spaghetti bolognese that actually contained part of her own knee.

Paula Gonu from Spain has over 228,00 followers on social media and recently confessed to eating part of her knee which she cooked into a spaghetti bolognese, according to Metro, Wednesday, May 10.

30-year-old Paula Gonu explained about her recent knee surgery, which was performed under local anaesthetic. The glamorous model and influencer remained awake throughout the whole procedure and asked the surgeon to explain everything as it went along.

Gonu watched the whole grisly event live on a screen. As the minor operation neared its end the doctor surprised her by asking if she wanted a little souvenir and asked her if she would like to keep the cartilage he had removed.

While being interviewed for a podcast she told fans of her reaction, ‘I told him yes, and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples. He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted.’

Things took a bizarre twist about a week later when Gonu was having a laugh with her boyfriend and the thought of eating her own knee cartilage popped into her mind.

She told him, ‘I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me, and I had to put it back in my body.

‘I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.’

She then explained how she made a spaghetti bolognese and added the cartilage to the sauce before both she and her boyfriend settled down to enjoy dinner.

Probably anticipating a horrified response Gonu defended her actions by pointing out that it’s perfectly acceptable for people to eat the bones, cartilage, and other parts of ‘worse animals,’ so it should be too shocking to hear of someone eating part of their own body.

The ‘spaghetti bologknees’ revelations met with mixed reactions with one person commenting on YouTube: ‘At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner.’

Another managed to see the funny side and joked, ‘did they wash it down with a nice Chianti?’