Massive gunfight on US – Mexican border with multiple casualties

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 1:53

Massive gunfight on US – Mexican border.

A gun battle has taken place near the United States – Mexican border with multiple casualties reported.

At around 3 pm on Wednesday, May 10 at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge near the US – Mexican border crossing, heavy gunfire broke out with reports of numerous casualties, according to The Mirror.

A report from Adn40, a Mexican news outlet, said, ‘Apparently the confrontation occurred between elements of the army and armed civilians; the preliminary balance is three alleged criminals killed.’

The Pharr-Reynosa bridge spans the Rio Grande connecting Pharr in Texas, US, with the city of Reynosa in the Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Video footage appears to show Mexican military vehicles flying past terrified civilians.

In another video, people crouch down and take cover by the side of a truck as incessant gunfire is heard.

One witness posted a photograph of a spent bullet, commenting ‘Bullets bouncing off the Reynosa-Pharr customs facility.’

The Mexican border is a notoriously dangerous one as the surrounding areas are full of drug cartels fighting for control of the lucrative supply of illegal drugs into America.

Sources from the local area have alleged that the trouble started when authorities arrested ‘La Pawa’, the local leader of Los Zetas, one of the region’s many crime families.

Authorities will be on high alert later this month as Covid-19 border restrictions are lifted, which may see a huge surge of immigrants trying to make the crossing.

In anticipation of this, US President Joe Biden has promised to deploy 1,500 troops to the US-Mexican border to help ease the pressure and support US border patrols.