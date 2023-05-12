Four people injured in road traffic accident in Benahavis

By Julia Cameron • 12 May 2023 • 13:02

Guardia Civil. Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

Four people were injured in a head-on collision today (Friday 12 May) in the Malaga region of Benahavis.

A call to the emergency services was reported after 06.00 hours on the A-397 road near kilometre 30 in the direction of Ronda.

Two people involved in the car were said to be trapped in the vehicles. The coordinating centre of the Guardia Civil notified the Marbella Fire Department who rushed to the location to free the trapped people.

Paramedics have confirmed that three men aged between thirty-one and forty-three and a woman aged 30 were injured and they have all been transferred to the Costa Del Sol Hospital. A 51-year-old man has been taken to Serrania de Ronda Hospital.

Traffic has been restored on the A-397, although it was closed during the rescue operation.

The news comes as the DGT released their figures last week on accidents and fatalities on Andalucian roads.

Valencia and Murcia had the greatest increase in road traffic fatalities, but the figures showed fatalities in Andalucía had decreased. There were nineteen deaths on the road at this time last year, but this year there have been fifteen.