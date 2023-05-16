Cream of the crop: Rotary Club Malaga’s monthly milk donation

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 11:00

Generous volunteers unload their donation. Photo credit: Rotary Club Malaga (via email)

THE newly established Rotary Club Malaga Costa del Sol is already making waves on its journey of service to the people of Malaga.

The new branch of the Rotary Club has embarked on their journey of generosity with a commitment to the Corazones Malagueños association to deliver a pallet of milk every month for four months.

The Rotary Club’s donation is equivalent to nearly 3,000 litres of milk, which will temporarily fill the gap left by the European community’s decision to exclude milk from subsidised food items.

The Rotary Club’s action began in April, with the second delivery of milk arriving on Friday, May 12. The work is serving as a bridge until Corazones Malagueños can address the issue. The association currently supports over 250 families by providing them with a weekly package of essential items.

Manuel Navarro, the president of the Rotary Club, highlighted the importance of community in supporting those in need. He stated, “It may seem like a small gesture, but it solves a temporary problem”. He added “The spirit of Rotary is based on ‘making a better world,’ and that is the path we want to continue on in Malaga”.

Representatives from Corazones Malagueños expressed their gratitude for the received donation and highlighted the significance of this gesture for their service users. It will provide an essential product for many individuals who find themselves in challenging circumstances.

The Rotary Club Málaga Costa del Sol, a local organisation dedicated to promoting values including solidarity and community service, continues to welcome new members at their weekly meetings.