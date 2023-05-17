Spectacular soiree: Marbella’s Villa Tiberio prepares for star-studded charity dinner

By Betty Henderson • 17 May 2023 • 11:00

Guests are sure to spy a celebrity at the star-studded event. Photo credit: PixRase Photography (via email)

MARK your calendars for a night of glitz and glamour at a charity gala at the magnificent Villa Tiberio in Marbella.

On Sunday, May 28, the exclusive venue will host a Grand Garden Charity Dinner, in support of Children with Cancer UK, the charitable arm of the prestigious Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Guests are invited for an al fresco dining experience like no other at the charity dinner, set against the backdrop of Villa Tiberio’s breathtaking grounds.

The delightful dining experience doesn’t end there. Guests will also rub shoulders with none other than the legendary football icon, Harry Redknapp, who has attended the charity dinner event in the past and is known to be a generous donor to causes.

Other celebrities including James Argent, the charming star of “The Only Way is Essex’, and Danny Posthill, the hilarious comedian auctioneer who stole hearts on Britain’s Got Talent, will also grace the event.

As well as the celebrities, musicians from a variety of genres will entertain during the evening including stars from the West End.

Tickets to the star-studded event cost €75, some of which will go to the Children with Cancer charity, meaning guests will make a difference through the charity while enjoying a night out.

To secure a place at the remarkable charity event, guests can contact Villa Tiberio Restaurante at 952771799 or email: info@villatiberio.com.

The charity dinner dates back several years and always brings together a group of famous faces at the Marbella venue.