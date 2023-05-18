BREAKING UPDATE: Revealed S Club’s Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death

By Julia Cameron • 18 May 2023 • 12:16

Breaking UPDATE S Club's Paul Cattermole's cause of dealth published

The Coroner has announced the cause of Paul Cattermole’s death as due to natural causes. Dorset Coroner’s office said that investigations have now been closed and an inquest won’t be necessary.

The band have just announced a 25th-anniversary tour which will see them perform as a 5-piece because Hannah Spearritt will not be joining the band for the tour.

Jon Lee, a band member said on his Instagram account that Hannah would always be part of S Club 7, but she was not joining the rest of the band for the upcoming tour. He then wished her the best of luck.

Love, S Club xxxhttps://t.co/dKsz8H8YOw — S Club (@SClub7) May 14, 2023

The pop group removed the number 7 from their social media and website, and they announced that the tour would be renamed the Good Times tour in tribute to Paul Cattermole.

The singer’s cause of death has not yet been made public, but police confirmed that the death was not suspicious. He died on April 6 aged 46.

At the time all the band commented on their social media platforms. They said how sad it was and that he was a “unique specimen.”

Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt were dating in 2002 at the time Cattermole left the band to become a solo artist. Following that he joined S Club Allstars.

The original band was set up by Simon Fuller, the former Spice Girls manager in 1998 and they enjoyed chart hits such as Don’t Stop Movin’ and Bring It All Back.

The tour will start in October and will include dates across the UK and a date in the Republic of Ireland.