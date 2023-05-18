Guardia Civil catch woman ‘red-handed’ in Zamora attempting to start a forest fire

By Chris King • 18 May 2023 • 21:05
Image of a Guardia Civil Seprona officer.
Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil
A woman has been placed under investigation by the Guardia Civil in the Zamora region of Sanabria. She is suspected of allegedly attempting to start a forest fire.
The suspect was caught in the act by the police while trying to set fire to an area of brooms located on a mountain in the municipality of Robleda-Cervantes.
Officers from the El Puente barracks, assisted by a Seprona patrol from Puebla de Sanabria established a discreet surveillance operation in the region. This was initiated on April 20, after a fire was detected in the area.
According to a statement last Saturday, May 13, from the Government Sub-delegation in Zamora, fires of similar characteristics had occurred in this same region in previous years.
As reported in the statement, on April 27, the operation finally paid off. The officers caught a middle-aged woman ‘red-handed’ as she tried to start a fire using a direct flame.
The subsequent fire was quickly extinguished by the policemen to stop it from spreading. They identified the culprit and she was placed under investigation for the crime of attempting to start a forest fire.
Proceedings against the suspect have been taken over by the Puebla de Sanabria Court of First Instance and Instruction. It continues the investigation to determine whether the woman could be responsible for similar outbreaks that occurred previously in the area.
The Guardia Civil stressed the importance of the collaboration of members of the public in such instances in order to prevent such crimes from taking place that could endanger the lives or safety of the general public.
They pointed out that according to the Spanish Penal Code, if found guilty, a sentence of between one and five years in prison can be handed to the offender.
Additionally, where a fire is deemed to have endangered lives, these penalties could be increased to between 10 and 20 years in prison, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.